Fewer Swedish manufacturing firms reporting big revenue drops, survey shows

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Fewer Swedish manufacturing companies reported big revenue drops compared to the seasonal norm at the beginning of June compared with two weeks earlier, a survey by the NIER think tank showed on Tuesday.

The survey showed that all sectors of the economy continue to see lower revenues due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and measures to contain its spread.

“Within the manufacturing sector, however, there are fewer companies now that answer that the shortfall in revenue is greater than 50%,” the National Institute of Economic Research said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)