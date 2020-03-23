China Moly to isolate TFM copper mine in Congo due to coronavirus -note

KINSHASA, March 23 (Reuters) - China Molybdenum said on Monday it would place its TFM copper and cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in isolation beginning at noon on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus, according to a note to employees seen by Reuters.

“Only essential services will be organized to maintain the production tool. For that, essential staff will stay on the site and will not be in contact with the outside world,” the note said. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Chris Reese)