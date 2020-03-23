Glencore copper mine in Congo repatriates 26 workers over coronavirus

DAKAR, March 23 (Reuters) - Glencore’s Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine, a copper and cobalt project in Democratic Republic of Congo, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak, a union official told Reuters.

Charles Kumbi, a regional programme director with the IndustriALL union, which has an affiliate at KCC, said the workers had been sent home on technical leave but would resume work once the situation got back to normal.

A Glencore spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jan Harvey)