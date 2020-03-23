Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

KINSHASA, March 23 (Reuters) - Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the provincial governor said late on Sunday.

Jacques Kyabula Katwe said late on Sunday that the boundaries of the southeastern province, whose capital is the major mining hub of Lubumbashi, would also be closed.

Ivanhoe, MMG Ltd, and Chemaf are among the mining companies with major concessions there. (Reporting by Hereward Holland with additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Heinrich)