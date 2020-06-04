Major flu, coronavirus activity could slam U.S. health system, top official says

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Substantial activity from the novel coronavirus combined with a major flu season this fall could place a tremendous burden on the healthcare system, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking emergency use authorization for a test to detect and differentiate flu from COVID-19, the agency’s director Robert Redfield said in prepared testimony before a House of Representatives committee.

Redfield said the agency was working with manufacturers to maximize the availability of the influenza vaccine. (Reporting by Michael Erman, writing by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)