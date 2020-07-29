Mask-shunning Republican lawmaker Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 -report

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Politico reported.

The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, tested positive in a prescreening at the White House, the news outlet said, citing multiple sources. Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)