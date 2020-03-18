Bonds News
March 18, 2020 / 4:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Republican U.S. Sen. Scott blasts proposed industry bailouts

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Rick Scott on Wednesday warned that he would not support bailouts for large U.S. companies in response to the coronavirus crisis and called on Washington to take a range of steps including expanded unemployment insurance.

In an opinion piece written for Fox Business, Scott said, “Let me be clear: We should not bail out large corporations that have enjoyed years of growth and prosperity. I won’t support it.” His remarks came after the Trump administration has proposed helping U.S. commercial airliners.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Franklin Paul

