Continental CEO says company currently has no need for state aid

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Continental sees no immediate need for the auto supplier to apply for state aid, but Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said he is concerned about companies lower down the supply chain.

“We are much more concerned about our own suppliers than about ourselves,” Degenhart said in a call on Wednesday to discuss why the company scrapped its full-year outlook.

Given the uncertainty about how long the coronavirus will curb production and demand, it is impossible to rule out indefinitely that Continental can survive without state aid, Degenhart said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)