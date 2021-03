FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Corning Inc. at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Corning Inc said on Friday it would receive an additional funding of $57 million from the U.S. government to increase its domestic manufacturing capacity of pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials to support the development of COVID-19 vaccine.

The new funding is in addition to a $204 million contract the company received in June 2020, Corning said.