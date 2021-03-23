U.S. oil companies launch on-site vaccinations as supplies rise

(Reuters) - U.S. energy companies are organizing employee vaccinations as more COVID-19 doses become available, officials and employees told Reuters, setting up on-site clinics or offering time off to workers to get the shot.

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The drive comes as the United States ramps up shipments, with 164.3 million doses sent since rollouts began, and as more companies are encouraging staff to return to offices.

More than a quarter of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, and 45.5 million, out of 331 million residents, were fully inoculated as of Tuesday, according to government data.

Energy companies are able to get doses with employees classified as essential workers. Shots are not required but are being made available to staff. Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips have already begun inoculations, representatives said, and other large energy firms aim to begin shots soon.

Chevron Corp, which received approval to set up clinics, expects supplies in coming weeks from health officials in California and Texas.

“We want our teams together, collaborating, building relationships,” Chevron finance chief Pierre Breber said this month. Decisions on returning employees to offices, however, remain to be made, he said.

Exxon has provided on-site vaccinations at U.S. plants, including its second-largest U.S. refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The facilities “are classified as essential services and any vaccine distribution will be prioritized to those that have critical roles in maintaining energy delivery and business continuity,” said spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry.

ConocoPhillips has begun vaccinating staff in Oklahoma, said spokesman John Roper, and has approvals to provide shots in Texas but has not received supplies.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s U.S. pipeline and refinery facilities, including at Deer Park, Texas, have offered the shots, said people familiar with the matter.

Shell did not reply to a request for comment.

Valero Energy Corp has offered plant workers one hour of paid time off per dose, people familiar with the company’s policy said.

Valero did not respond to a request for comment.