Corrections News
June 19, 2020 / 8:57 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Costa Rica halts reopening as coronavirus infections keep rising

2 Min Read

(Corrects number of coronavirus fatalities in Costa Rica)

SAN JOSE, June 19 (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s government will halt reopening the country’s economy due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over recent days, a senior official said on Friday.

“These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening,” Health Minister Daniel Salas told reporters during a news conference, referring to the uptick in the numbers.

Over the last 24 hours, Costa Rica has registered a record 119 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,058. Twelve people have died from the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

“Stores and shopping malls, beaches, churches and other activities will have to wait until we have a sustained decrease in cases,” said Salas.

Costa Rica’s national soccer league is also suspended “until further notice,” he added. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire and Marguerita ChoyGarcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below