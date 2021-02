SAN JOSE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Costa Rican authorities said on Tuesday that a shipment of 16,500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines would reach the country in the evening.

The government also said a first shipment of 204,000 AstraZeneca vaccines was expected to arrive in May, part of its agreement with the company to purchase one million doses. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Writing by Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)