UK's Countryside directors to take pay cut to weather virus hit

April 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Countryside Properties said on Monday its executive committee and board agreed to a 20% reduction in base salary and fees as the housebuilder battles a slump in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which joins major housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey in announcing pay reductions for its directors, said the cut will be from April 1 to at least June 1.

Separately, property website Rightmove said it was unable to provide meaningful house price data due to a collapse in the number of new homes being listed for sale. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)