March 5, 2020

Federal courts take steps to prepare for coronavirus disruptions

Nate Raymond

Federal courts from coast to coast are drafting contingency plans to minimize any potential disruptions caused by the growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has already disrupted a high-profile trial in Manhattan.

A criminal trial was temporarily halted Thursday when U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said that a potential juror had been contacted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and asked to self-quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

