Senator Cruz to quarantine himself after CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said he has decided to quarantine himself this week until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC conference, after one of the attendees at the meet tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz was among the attendees of the Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, last month.

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," he said here in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)