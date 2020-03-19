Credit Suisse CEO says 'give us a few more days' on businesses support plans

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein expects to be able to discuss plans by Swiss authorities and large banks to help small and medium-sized businesses in a few days, he said on Thursday.

“We are in discussions with the Swiss government, with the SNB and (financial supervisor) FINMA over how we can provide support to the Swiss economy over COVID-19 outbreak,” Gottstein said during the virtual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference.

“We are discussing how we as banks can support very small corporate clients but also (medium-sized) clients (through) the distribution of funds...in a way that is efficient, effective and also where there is a sharing of the risk between the government and us. At this point, give us a few more days.”

Business in the first quarter had been going well so far despite jitters over the coronavirus epidemic, the bank said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Jason Neely)