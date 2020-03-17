Bonds News
March 17, 2020 / 3:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury to put $10 bln capital into new coronavirus credit facility

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it has approved the establishment of a commercial paper funding facility to provide a liquidity backstop to help American businesses manage their short-term finances through the slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that Treasury will provide $10 billion of capital to the new facility from the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below