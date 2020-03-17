U.S. Treasury to put $10 bln capital into new coronavirus credit facility

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it has approved the establishment of a commercial paper funding facility to provide a liquidity backstop to help American businesses manage their short-term finances through the slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that Treasury will provide $10 billion of capital to the new facility from the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)