Credit Suisse offers coronavirus tests for staff - paper

By Reuters Staff

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is offering free coronavirus tests to all of its staff who do not work from home, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday.

Although the majority of bank’s employees are currently working from home, around 15% are still working at company premises. These can now have voluntary and free saliva tests, as a precautionary measure, a bank spokesman told the newspaper.

