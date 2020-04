FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank has secured swap line with the European Central Bank to provide up to 2 billion euros to the country’s banks against any “market dysfunction”, the ECB said on Wednesday.

“The maximum maturity for each drawing will be three months,” the ECB added. “The swap line will remain in place until 31 December 2020, unless it is extended.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)