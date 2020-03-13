Croatia closes down schools for two weeks for coronavirus -PM

ZAGREB, March 13 (Reuters) - Croatia has decided to close schools and universities for two weeks, starting from Monday, to fight the spreading of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.

“From Monday there will be no classes in the schools and universities for two weeks. The classes will be organised through special TV programmes and online,” he said.

Croatia has so far recorded 31 cases of the coronavirus infection, while one person has recovered. There has been no fatalities. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)