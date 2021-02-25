Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Croatia reopens terraces of bars, restaurants, but calls for caution

By Reuters Staff

    ZAGREB, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Croatia said on Thursday bars and
restaurants can reopen outdoor terraces next week after a more
than three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a
small rise in the number of daily infections over the seven
days. 
    The small southeast European country reported some 4,500 new
daily cases three months ago but that number has since fallen to
several hundred a day. On Thursday there were 544 new cases
reported, somewhat more than the 365 of a week ago.
    "We must remain cautious despite having at the moment one of
the lowest weekly (COVID-19) incidences in the European Union.
From March 1, outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants will be
reopened. We think it is an appropriate move," Prime Minister
Andrej Plenkovic told a cabinet session.
    Thousands of people, mainly owners of small businesses like
restaurants, bars and fitness centres, jammed the capital
Zagreb's main square a few weeks ago to protest at closures
preventing them from working.
    The indoor areas of bars and restaurants remain closed.
    Sports-training sessions indoors will also be permitted
starting on Monday.
    "However, measures can always become more restrictive
(again) if the situation worsens," Plenkovic said.
    Shops have remained open in Croatia all winter albeit with
limits on customer numbers at any one time. Face masks are
obligatory in all public indoor spaces and on public transport,
while employees are urged to work from home wherever possible.
    Public gatherings are limited to 25 people.
    Like elsewhere in the EU, vaccinations against COVID-19 have
got off to a slow start with delays due to supply bottlenecks.

