Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia report biggest one-day rise in COVID cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman is seen in a bar during a protest of business owners who stopped working for one hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rijeka Croatia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia reported its biggest rise in daily new COVID-19 infections on Thursday with 1,563 new cases, nearly half of which were in its capital Zagreb, where they more than doubled.

Zagreb recorded a high of 705 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared with the previous day’s 337 infections.

So far, Croatia, a country of some four million people, has recorded 29,850 cases with 406 deaths. There are currently 7,380 active cases.

Neighbouring Slovenia, with two million people, also reported a record-high number of daily cases on Thursday, reaching 1,663 infections.

Croatia’s southeastern neighbor, Bosnia, reported on Thursday a record 999 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country of about 3.3 million to 37,314, with 1,051 deaths.