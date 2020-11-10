Croda strikes deal with Pfizer to supply COVID-19 vaccine additives

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Croda International Plc said on Tuesday it has entered into a deal with Pfizer Inc to supply additives for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, sending the shares of the UK-based specialty chemical company to a record high.

The contract with Pfizer runs for five years and awards Croda an initial supply contract for four component excipients used in the production of the vaccine candidate for the first three years of the contract, Croda said.