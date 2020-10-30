U.S. CDC issues framework for resumption of cruise ship operations

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations after a no-sail order expires on Saturday.

The CDC said it was requiring testing and additional safeguards for crew members. A U.S. House committee is investigating if the White House blocked the CDC from extending a no-sail order through mid-February because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by David Shepardson)