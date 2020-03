PANAMA CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Four passengers have died on board the MS Zaandam, a cruise ship currently off the coast of Panama with dozens of guests suffering from influenza-like symptoms, at least two of whom have coronavirus, the vessel’s operator said on Friday.

“Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam,” the cruise line said in a statement. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)