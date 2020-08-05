U.S. cruise operators suspend voyages until Oct. 31

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cruise operators have agreed to voluntarily suspend ocean voyages until at least Oct. 31, an industry body said on Wednesday, as new COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the country.

The Cruise Lines International Association said its members, which include the three biggest U.S. cruise operators Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and Royal Caribbean Group, would revisit a possible further extension on or before Sept. 30.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a no-sail order for all cruise ships through next month’s end.

The cruise industry has been among the worst hit by the pandemic, with ships in Japan, Australia and California making headlines for the spread coronavirus cases onboard.

On Monday, Norway stopped all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking at its ports after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported on a ship, operated by Norwegian company Hurtigruten, that had already disembarked at the port of Tromsoe. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)