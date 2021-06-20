Cuba encouraged by early trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

HAVANA, June 19 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.

Cuba, which has a decades-old reputed biotech sector, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two - Soberana 2 and Abdala - are in late phase trials. (Reporting by Anett Rios Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by David Gregorio)