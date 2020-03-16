EU weighs in with loan to support Curvac's European ops

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it offered up to 80 million euros ($89 million) of financial support to CureVac to scale up development and production of a coronavirus vaccine in Europe.

The funding pledge comes one day after German government sources told Reuters that the Trump administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by the unlisted German firm, sparking a backlash in Berlin. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; \Editing by Sandra Maler)