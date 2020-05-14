Healthcare
May 14, 2020 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CureVac's coronavirus vaccine candidate triggered immune response in lab tests

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s unlisted Curevac said its experimental coronavirus vaccine was shown to trigger an immune response in lab tests when used at a low dose and that the biotech firm would start first tests on humans in June.

It said in a statement on Thursday that the data supported its expectations that “the vaccine candidate has the potential to induce a strong immunologic response to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.”

The company plans to initiate the first clinical trial in healthy volunteers in June, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below