CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccination at 8,000 U.S. nursing facilities

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said on Monday it has completed administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccination at about 8,000 U.S. nursing facilities.

Administration of second doses is underway and expected to be completed within four weeks, the company said.

CVS says its long-term care vaccination effort remains on track, with nearly two million doses administered to date. (refini.tv/3sTG7x7)