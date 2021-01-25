Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccination at 8,000 U.S. nursing facilities

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said on Monday it has completed administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccination at about 8,000 U.S. nursing facilities.

Administration of second doses is underway and expected to be completed within four weeks, the company said.

CVS says its long-term care vaccination effort remains on track, with nearly two million doses administered to date. (refini.tv/3sTG7x7)

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up