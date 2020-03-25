Company News
March 25, 2020 / 2:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CVS moves to prevent stockpiling of malaria drug amid coronavirus

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - CVS Health said on Wednesday its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) unit was laying out measures to prevent the stockpiling of malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

The company said it was also setting up limits on the use of azithromycin, a protease inhibitor and albuterol inhalers so that its PBM members with chronic conditions would be able to use the drugs, which have seen a surge in demand. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below