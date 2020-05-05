Cyclical Consumer Goods
State-backed hackers targeting coronavirus workers, US and UK warn

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States warned on Tuesday that government-backed hackers are attempting to break into healthcare and research institutions involved in the global response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint statement, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the hackers “are actively targeting organisations involved in both national and international COVID-19 responses”.

The attacks were likely parts of efforts by the hackers to “obtain intelligence on national and international healthcare policy or acquire sensitive data on COVID-19 related research”, the agencies said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alex Richardson)

