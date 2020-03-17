Cycling-Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege postponed - organisers

March 17 (Reuters) - Top one-day cycling races Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Tuesday.

Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which were due to be held on April 12 and 26 respectively, are two of the five ‘Monument’ races of the cycling calendar with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-Sanremo and the Tour of Lombardy.

The Tour of Flanders and Milan-Sanremo have already been postponed.

A new date has yet to be set for the races. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)