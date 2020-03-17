UPDATE 1-Cycling-Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege postponed

(Adds details)

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Top one-day cycling races Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said on Tuesday.

Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which were due to be held on April 12 and 26 respectively, are two of the five ‘Monument’ races of the cycling calendar with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-Sanremo and the Tour of Lombardy.

The Tour of Flanders and Milan-Sanremo have already been postponed.

A new date has yet to be set for the races.

Last week the International Cycling Union (UCI) had suspended all competitions until at least April 3 as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the sports calendar.

ASO, who own the Tour de France, also cancelled another one-day race, the April 22 Fleche Wallonne.

The last competitive race to take place was Paris-Nice, which ended last Saturday after being stripped of its last stage.

The Tour de France is due to be held from June 27-July 19, with many riders scheduled to fly to Tokyo for the Olympic Games once the race ends.