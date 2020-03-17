UPDATE 2-Cycling-Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege postponed

(Adds Tour of Yorkshire postponed)

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Top one-day cycling races Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said on Tuesday.

Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which were due to be held on April 12 and 26 respectively, are two of the five ‘Monument’ races of the cycling calendar with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-Sanremo and the Tour of Lombardy.

The Tour of Flanders and Milan-Sanremo have already been postponed. A new date has yet to be set for the races.

In a further development the Tour of Yorkshire men’s and women’s races, also organised by ASO, have been postponed.

They were due to be held between April 30 and May 3.

“The race is a great spectacle, but we all know that the health and wellbeing of everyone across the region, and the country, is frankly more important than a sporting event,” Peter Box, chairman of joint organisers Welcome to Yorkshire said in a statement.”

Last week the International Cycling Union (UCI) had suspended all competitions until at least April 3 as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the sports calendar.

ASO, who own the Tour de France, also cancelled another one-day race, the April 22 Fleche Wallonne.

The last competitive race to take place was Paris-Nice, which ended last Saturday after being stripped of its last stage. The Tour de France is due to be held from June 27-July 19, with many riders scheduled to fly to Tokyo for the Olympic Games once the race ends. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)