UPDATE 1-Cyprus shuts its borders for 15 days to fight coronavirus

NICOSIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus will shut its borders for 15 days to all except Cypriots, Europeans working on the island and people with special permits in a precautionary move against coronavirus, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday.

The measure would come into effect from March 15, he said in a state address.

Authorities also extended a school shutdown until April 10.

EU member Cyprus reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Monday. By Friday, the number had reached 19 on both sides of the ethnically split island. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alex Richardson)