Cyprus reopens checkpoints sealed by COVID-19

NICOSIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus reopened checkpoints closed by the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, easing movement between its estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, months after they were sealed shut.

Nine checkpoints along a 180 km (116 mile) ceasefire line splitting the east Mediterranean island reopened to civilians. Pre-pandemic, the checkpoints were used by thousands every day.

At Ledra Street, in the heart of the capital Nicosia, police moved away steel barricades to allow pedestrians through. In preceding days, municipal workers were busy clearing away weeds in the narrow corridor of land that had sprouted since February last year, when it was first shut.

Cyprus has been split since a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek inspired coup. The pandemic triggered different interception and lockdown policies on either side of the island, up-ending the lives of thousands.

Ledra Street, which cuts through the heart of medieval Nicosia, was shut for more than a year. Others checkpoints have opened sporadically but different rules on either side of the line made crossings practically impossible.

“The closure split families, friends and loved ones and risked cementing the division of our country,” said Unite Cyprus Now, a peace group that has long campaigned for the opening of the checkpoints.

The crossing points were first opened after years of segregation in 2003.

Under new common rules, people crossing must display a negative PCR or antigen test valid for 7 days. Scientists from the two sides will review the situation every two weeks. (Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Robert Birsel)