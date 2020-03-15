UPDATE 1-Cyprus imposes 14-day quarantine period for new arrivals

(Adds two British bases statement)

NICOSIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Sunday said it would tighten its borders to only allow people into the country with medical clearance, and would place those who do arrive in compulsory quarantine for two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus. Cyprus, which presently has 33 coronavirus cases reported, also announced it was suspending operations of private businesses, including retail stores, nightclubs, hotels and malls.

The British military bases on the island reported on Sunday that two individuals who had returned from Britain on March 13 had been confirmed with the virus.

The two individuals, one male and one female, had mild symptoms and were in self-isolation, a statement from the British bases said.

Thousands of Cypriot students currently abroad would be offered a 750 euro benefit to stay in the country of their study, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.