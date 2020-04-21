Czech car production sinks in March as plants await relaunch

PRAGUE, April 21 (Reuters) - Czech car production sank 36% in March as the coronavirus outbreak’s impact was felt along the supply chain, forcing 90% of firms in the sector to stop or significantly limit production last month, an industry association said on Tuesday.

The Czech Automotive Industry Association estimated carmakers’ monthly drop in revenue amounted to 50 billion crowns ($1.97 billion) and that suppliers saw a 45% drop in revenue, or a monthly loss of 17 billion.

Of the country’s three major car plants, only Hyundai Motor Co has relaunched production after going into an outage in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto is due to restart on April 27.