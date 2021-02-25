Czech PM Babis: Mobility should be 'radically' curbed to fight COVID spread

PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday the country needed to “radically” limit people’s movement and contacts over at least the next three weeks to curb a fast spread of COVID-19 infections.

He said his minority government was preparing for talks with opposition parties as it sought an extension of state-of-emergency powers - needed to curb mobility - in a parliamentary vote on Friday.

Babis said other solutions would need to be found if Parliament rejected the extension of emergency powers into March, which it did in a previous vote. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Leslie Adler)