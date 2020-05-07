Czech banks have granted 310,000 loan payment deferrals -association

PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Czech banks have so far granted 310,000 payment deferrals on loans worth 170 billion crowns ($6.77 billion), providing relief to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, the Czech Banking Association said on Thursday.

The association said banks estimated around 10% of clients have sought payment postponements, with the majority being among consumer loans. It said the loan deferrals have left borrowers with around 9 billion crowns in liquidity. ($1 = 25.1160 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Gareth Jones)