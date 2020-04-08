Czech lower house backs loan moratorium, debates new central bank powers

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house of parliament late on Tuesday backed a government plan to offer a moratorium of up to six months on consumer and company loan payments for borrowers opting in to the plan.

The plan will now go to the upper house for approval. It is one of a series of measures the government has launched to ease the pressure on homeowners and companies feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a lockdown on much of daily life and business.

Lawmakers are also debating a bill on Wednesday giving the central bank more power to buy assets in the market. The Czech National Bank has sought such a legal change for years, although it has said it did not plan to use the new mandate to start any asset purchases at the moment.

Borrowers opting in to the loan-deferral programme can choose a moratorium of three or six months on payments.

It will not cover revolving credit, loans to finance capital market transactions, credit card debt, overdrafts or loans where a borrower is more than 30 days late on payments.

The interest rate on loans to individuals would remain unchanged but the interest would be paid only after the end of the moratorium.

Czech banks, which remain well-capitalised, have already offered deferrals for clients. Most had at first resisted a blanket moratorium but have since backed the government plan going through parliament. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)