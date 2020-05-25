Czechs opening all border crossings with Austria and Germany

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will open up all border crossings with Germany and Austria from Tuesday and end comprehensive checks, although foreign tourist travel remains restricted, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Travellers must still also carry evidence of a negative COVID-19 test, and police will continue to conduct random checks, the ministry said.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the country had negotiated reciprocal arrangements with the German and Austrian sides.

The three countries belong to the Schengen area, normally free of border controls and encompassing 26 EU and other European countries. It imposed emergency checks in March to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Czech Republic, which reported 8,957 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon with 315 deaths, has begun easing restrictions in recent weeks to allow travel across the border under certain conditions.

This included also letting in EU business travellers and students and some non-EU citizens for seasonal and healthcare work.

The government is also working on plans to ease travel between it and other countries deemed safe from risks of coronavirus from around mid-June. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jason Hovet and John Stonestreet)