CORRECTED-Czech budget deficit could near $21 bln in 2020, finance minister says

(Corrects to 300 billion crowns, not million, in second paragraph)

PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - The Czech state budget deficit could reach up to 500 billion Czech crowns ($21 billion) in 2020, more than 12 times the original target due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova told Czech Television on Wednesday.

The government has currently aimed for a budget gap of 300 billion crowns although Schillerova, in an interview, did not rule out seeking to raise that in parliament. ($1 = 23.7740 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Jan Lopatka)

