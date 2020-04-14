Czech 2021 budget also likely set for coronavirus hit -finance minister

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The record hit to the Czech state budget expected in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak will likely be repeated next year as the government does not want to “brutally” cut spending or raise taxes, the finance minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The government has already raised its planned deficit target five-fold to an all-time high of 200 billion crowns ($8.16 billion).

When asked in an interview with daily Hospodarske Noviny about how the 2021 budget could look, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said “we will be around similar figures as now.”