Czech budget plans count on economy reopening by July -finance minister

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - The Czech government’s plans for a five-fold increase in the budget deficit count on a gradual reopening of the economy by mid-year, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Sunday.

She told a Sunday debate show on Prima TV any delays would lead to further changes to budget legislation.

The government has raised its deficit target to 200 billion crowns ($8.15 billion) from 40 billion as it loosens public finances to support the economy after most shops, restaurants and many factories were shut to curb the spread of coronavirus.

$1 = 24.5390 Czech crowns Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans

