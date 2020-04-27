Healthcare
Czech fiscal gap seen widening to 5.1%/GDP in 2020 -CTK

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s overall fiscal deficit could jump to 5.1% of gross domestic product in 2020, the highest since 2009, after showing surpluses since 2016, the Finance Ministry forecast in a new convergence report, CTK news agency reported on Monday.

The fiscal gap was seen easing to 4.1% of GDP in 2021, while state debt would climb to 37% of GDP this year and 40% in 2021, from 30.8% in 2019, CTK reported citing the report. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

