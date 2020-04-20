Czech government approves adjusted 2020 budget, deficit at CZK 300 bln -FinMin

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved another adjustment to the 2020 central state budget on Monday, setting the planned deficit at 300 billion crowns ($11.9 billion) as the country deals with the new coronavirus outbreak, Finance Ministry said.

Originally, this year’s budget was planned with a 40-billion-crown deficit, but the macroeconomic outlook worsened significantly due to the impact of the global pandemic and measures which the Czech Republic and other states implemented in order to tame the illness. ($1 = 25.1780 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)