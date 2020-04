PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Wednesday she had proposed a legal change allowing the country’s structural fiscal deficit to reach 4% of gross domestic product next year.

In the following years, the deficit should drop by 0.5 percentage point per year in line with EU rules, she told a news conference.

“This law is very important for us to be able to prepare budget for 2021,” Schillerova said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)