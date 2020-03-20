Czech companies need increased help as crisis builds -chamber of commerce

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Czech companies need increased government measures to ease the impact from the coronavirus outbreak that poses a bigger threat to the country’s economy than the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce said on Friday.

Chamber President Vladimir Dlouhy called for the government to boost help for business by adopting a short-time work scheme like the Kurzarbeit system used in neighboring Germany.

Dlouhy, in a phone interview, said it remained difficult to forecast how many jobs were at risk because of uncertainty over how long government measures would last.

“It is clear that what is mostly needed is help for cash flows of companies,” he said.